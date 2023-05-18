First instances of highly contagious ringworm strain found in US, check details here

The two patients in the case study were 28 and 47 years old, respectively, and both had lesions on various parts of their bodies, including the thighs, buttocks, necks, and belly.

Two women in New York, United States, have been diagnosed with the first known cases of a highly contagious and drug-resistant fungal infection called ringworm, according to a recently released case study by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC report states that while these are the first reported cases, medical professionals are investigating the possibility of additional cases, NBC News reported.

The CDC report explains that ringworm, also known as tinea, is a common and highly contagious infection of the skin, hair, or nails caused by dermatophyte moulds. Over the past decade, severe cases of antifungal-resistant tinea have emerged in South Asia, reaching “epidemic proportions” in the region.

The two patients in the case study were 28 and 47 years old, respectively, and both had lesions on various parts of their bodies, including the thighs, buttocks, necks, and belly. The first patient experienced a widespread itchy rash in 2021 during her third trimester of pregnancy. She had no underlying medical conditions, no known exposure to someone with a similar rash, and no recent international travel history, according to the report.

The second patient, who had no serious medical issues, acquired a widespread rash in Bangladesh during the summer of 2022. She sought medical treatment and was prescribed a combination of topical antifungal and steroid creams to manage the symptoms. Interestingly, some of her family members also experienced similar eruptions, indicating a potential pattern of contagion.

The conventional treatments recommended by dermatologists have not been effective in treating this particular strain of fungal infection. As a result, the CDC is urging people to exercise caution and be mindful of any circumstances that could lead to a skin illness. Further research and investigation are underway to better understand the nature of this drug-resistant ringworm infection and to develop appropriate treatment strategies.