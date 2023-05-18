First instances of highly contagious ringworm strain found in US, check details here

The two patients in the case study were 28 and 47 years old, respectively, and both had lesions on various parts of their bodies, including the thighs, buttocks, necks, and belly.

Two women in New York, United States, have been diagnosed with the first known cases of a highly contagious and drug-resistant fungal infection called ringworm, according to a recently released case study by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC report states that while these are the first reported cases, medical professionals are investigating the possibility of additional cases, NBC News reported.

The CDC report explains that ringworm, also known as tinea, is a common and highly contagious infection of the skin, hair, or nails caused by dermatophyte moulds. Over the past decade, severe cases of antifungal-resistant tinea have emerged in South Asia, reaching “epidemic proportions” in the region.

