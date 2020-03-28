  • SENSEX
First images of COVID-19 virus in India released

Updated : March 28, 2020 01:36 PM IST

The images of Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, are from the throat swab of the first laboratory confirmed case in India reported on January 30.
The image revealed the presence of stalk-like projections ending in round peplomeric structures typical of a coronavirus particle.
The article titled "Transmission electron microscopy imaging of SARS-CoV-2" has been authored by the ICMR-NIV National Influenza Center Team.
