Healthcare First images of COVID-19 virus in India released Updated : March 28, 2020 01:36 PM IST The images of Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, are from the throat swab of the first laboratory confirmed case in India reported on January 30. The image revealed the presence of stalk-like projections ending in round peplomeric structures typical of a coronavirus particle. The article titled "Transmission electron microscopy imaging of SARS-CoV-2" has been authored by the ICMR-NIV National Influenza Center Team.