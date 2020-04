Days after US President Donald Trump requested India to lift the ban on export of hydroxychloroquine, the first consignment of the anti malaria drug reached the United States. Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu tweeted and said, "Supporting our partners in the fight against #Covid19. Consignment of hydroxichloroquine from India arrived at Newark airport today".

On April 6, India partially lifted the ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol. India also lifted the ban on export of several active pharmaceutical ingredients or APIs. India is providing HCQ, paracetamol and other APIs to at least 25 countries. Officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and Department of Pharmaceuticals say that India has exported approximately 13 million tablets to various countries so far, with 4.8 million tablets going to the United States.

The United States has more than 5.27 lakh confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 20000 deaths, the highest death toll in the world. Officials declined to comment on the quantity of HCQ which would be exported to US in the coming weeks. Three Gujarat based companies are exporting the drug to the United States.

"I sense US requirement must be large because of extensive spread of the virus", said an Indian government official privy to the developments.

President Donald Trump has said that the United States has bought 29 million doses of HCQ, a large part of which would come from India. India produces 70% of the world's hydroxychloroquine.

Trump has thanked Prime Minister for allowing the export of HCQ and other medicines to the United States. On 28th March the US Food and Drug Administration approved the use of HCQ for COVID-19 patients.

US was among the first list of 13 countries that would have access to HCQ and paracetamol being produced by Indian companies. India would be exporting medicines to at least 25 countries in the coming week. "Requests have been divided into two categories, one which comprises of countries getting medicines via commercial routes and the other of countries which are recieveing medicines as a humanitarian grant from the Indian government", said an official.

India would be providing medicines to SAARC countries, Mauritius, Seychelles, Latin Ameria and African nations.

Indian government officials maintain that despite exports of HCQ, India has enough buffer stock of its own. "Coming week we will require one crore HCQ tablets for domestic use. We have over 3.28 crore. This will complete the entire month’s requirement", said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.