Healthcare First batch of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Canada Updated : December 14, 2020 09:04 AM IST ”The first batch of doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Canada,” Trudeau said on Twitter. The initial 30,000 doses will go to 14 sites across Canada. Health Canada will be monitoring people who are inoculated for adverse reactions or side effects, she said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.