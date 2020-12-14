Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
First batch of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Canada

Updated : December 14, 2020 09:04 AM IST

”The first batch of doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Canada,” Trudeau said on Twitter.
The initial 30,000 doses will go to 14 sites across Canada.
Health Canada will be monitoring people who are inoculated for adverse reactions or side effects, she said.
First batch of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Canada

