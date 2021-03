A major fire broke out on the sixth floor of Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.

#UPDATE: Fire that had broken out on the 6th floor of the ISBT building in Delhi, is now under control. pic.twitter.com/b7BfBAvPLz — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

According to reports, no casualties have been reported so far.