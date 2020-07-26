Healthcare Fight prejudice against COVID-19 patients, says vice president Updated : July 26, 2020 05:43 PM IST He also called for expressing gratitude to farmers, the unsung corona warriors, who have been rendering selfless service in ensuring food security. Urging everybody to treat COVID-19 patients with understanding and empathy, he said "it should be remembered that nobody is totally safe and the invisible virus can infect anybody". Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply