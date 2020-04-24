  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Fight against malaria could be set back 20 years: WHO

Updated : April 24, 2020 04:02 PM IST

The warning came ahead of World Malaria Day on Saturday. Malaria remains one of the leading killers in low-income countries.
Immunisation campaigns to protect children against measles, polio and yellow fever are also affected, and not just in Africa.
Fight against malaria could be set back 20 years: WHO

You May Also Like

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

India's 1 month of lockdown: Experts feel it helped in preventing 'US or Europe-like' situation

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end over 1.5% lower; Bajaj Finance slumps over 8%

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement