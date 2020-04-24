Healthcare Fight against malaria could be set back 20 years: WHO Updated : April 24, 2020 04:02 PM IST The warning came ahead of World Malaria Day on Saturday. Malaria remains one of the leading killers in low-income countries. Immunisation campaigns to protect children against measles, polio and yellow fever are also affected, and not just in Africa. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365