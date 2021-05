Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the fight against COVID-19 will be long and black fungus infection has emerged as a new challenge now. He lauded the tireless efforts of doctors, frontline workers of his constituency Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

"In our ongoing fight against COVID-19, a new challenge of black fungus has surfaced. We must focus on taking precautions and preparation to deal with it. The fight against COVID-19 is going to be longer," Modi said while thanking doctors, frontline workers during a video conference with them.

He was choked with emotion while remembering those who have lost their loved ones due to the pandemic. He said, "The virus has snatched many of our loved ones from us. I express my condolences to the families who have lost people," Modi said.

He appreciated their strategy of containment zone, reaching out to people in villages to containing the spread of coronavirus. "With the concept of 'Jahan Bimar, Wahan Upchar' (where there is an infection, there is a cure), the practice of making containment zones to distributing door-to-door medicines in your city and villages is commendable," Modi said.

He also mentioned the vaccine protection will be extended to everyone in the coming days as the country is hit by the second wave of COVID-19. Healthcare workers and frontline workers were the first ones to be vaccinated when India kicked off the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16 this year.