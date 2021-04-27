  • SENSEX
Fight against COVID-19: WHO survey finds 94% of 135 countries face disruption in essential health services

Updated : April 27, 2021 03:59:38 IST

In around 40 countries, hospitals are yet to attend to “potentially life-saving emergency”, critical and surgical care interventions at pre-COVID levels.
As many as 144 countries are reporting disruptions in elective surgeries with accumulating consequences as the COVID-19 pandemic is prolonged
Around 70 countries have not been able to resume normal immunization services
Published : April 27, 2021 03:59 PM IST

