Fight against COVID-19: WHO survey finds 94% of 135 countries face disruption in essential health services Updated : April 27, 2021 03:59:38 IST In around 40 countries, hospitals are yet to attend to "potentially life-saving emergency", critical and surgical care interventions at pre-COVID levels. As many as 144 countries are reporting disruptions in elective surgeries with accumulating consequences as the COVID-19 pandemic is prolonged Around 70 countries have not been able to resume normal immunization services Published : April 27, 2021 03:59 PM IST