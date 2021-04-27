Fight against COVID-19: WHO survey finds 94% of 135 countries face disruption in essential health services

The second round of ‘Pulse Survey’ by the World Health Organisation shows that overall 94 percent of the countries are reporting disruptions in essential health services and 70 countries have not been able to resume normal immunization.

The regular health services have been disrupted in many countries due to the prolonged effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the preoccupation with the emergency services, the survey found.

WHO conducted the second round of ‘Pulse Survey’ to better understand the extent of disruptions to essential health services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey was launched in early 2021 in which 135 countries and territories participated between January-March 2021.

The survey assessed disruption in 63 core health services across delivery platforms and health areas, according to the WHO.

The first such survey was conducted in summers 2020. The findings of the second round of the survey showed that there was not much progress in ensuring the essential health services since the last survey period.

Overall, 94 percent of the 135 countries and territories participating in the 2nd round of the survey on continuity of essential health services during the COVID-19 pandemic reported some kind of disruption to services during the preceding three months from the date of survey submission (January- March 2021), the survey results showed.

The survey results also showed that Primary care, rehabilitative, palliative, and long-term care are most heavily affected, with over 40 percent of countries reporting disruptions that affect the availability of and access to quality services, including for the most vulnerable individuals. Potentially life-saving emergency, critical and operative care interventions continue to be disrupted in about 20 percent of countries.

Around 66 percent of countries reported disruptions in elective surgeries, with accumulating consequences as the COVID-19 pandemic continued.

The survey results showed the countries still have to make important decisions when responding to COVID-19 that may negatively affect access to care for other health issues. Also, staff have to be redeployed to provide COVID-19 relief. Besides, temporary closures of health facilities have resulted in millions missing on vital health care.