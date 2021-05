Companies

Fight against COVID-19: Steps taken by corporate India to help employees tackle the pandemic

Updated : May 24, 2021 04:50 PM IST

The coronavirus second wave has left India devastated and at workplaces too, mental health and team morale have been more fragile than ever before. With the dire constraints that COVID-19 has put on employees, more and more corporates, entrepreneurs, startups are realizing, acknowledging and working towards building a positive, healthier and happier space thus bringing out the human side of these brands. From the smallest and to the biggest, every step and contribution matters and businesses are working towards standing by their employees in these trying times. Here are some such examples:

CNBCTV18.com

For years entertainment industry from across the globe has cemented a rather negative image of businessmen and business firms in our collective consciousness. They are often shown as evil cut-throat profiteers who will turn a blind eye to the sufferings of their comrades in order to increase wealth. However, modern-day experience has proven that this is far from the truth. This has been substantiated by the steps taken by corporates in the country by the way they lend a helping hand to society and to their workers.

India's largest bank turned sixty of its training facilities into quarantine centres for their staff and family.

India's largest food order and delivery platform decided to lighten the burden on the shoulder of its staff by announcing that the staff has to work only four days every week in May.

Borosil Glass Works’ CEO Shreevar Kheruka announced that the company will take care of the family members of any of its deceased staff for a period of two years by providing full salary to the family.

Rahul Garg, the founder of e-commerce firm Moglix, said that the firm has established has set up an oxygen and plasma bank along with a vaccination drive for the staff.

OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal said that the company is on the way to provide a mid-week holiday for employees on Wednesday along with the weekend off.

Tech giant Google is implementing a hybrid work model in which most of the staff will spend three days in the office.

Groww has prioritised the well-being of its staff by stopping all new deployments.

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has strictly banned any work-related chats after 6 pm and on holidays.

Bajaj Auto is offering education assistance to the children of its deceased staff.

PwC India is bringing in experts to chat with their staff to keep them motivated.

