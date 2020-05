India and Israel are planning to partner for research and development for rapid testing as Indian approaches the last leg of lockdown 4.0. The officials discussed joint R&D for rapid diagnosis based on big data & AI technology, to accelerate a rapid return to routine.

Head of Israel’s Directorate of R&D in Ministry of Defense, Dr. Dani Gold, Ambassador of Israel in India, Dr. Ron Malka and Ambassador of India in Israel, Ambassador Sanjeev Singla held discussions with principal scientific advisor to the government of India, K. VijayRaghavan and officials from Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) about the high-level scientific cooperation between India and Israel to address Covid-19.

Ambassador Dr. Ron Malka said, “I am proud to connect brilliant minds from India and Israel so they can jointly develop life-changing solutions for the whole world, and especially in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.”