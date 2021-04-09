Fight against COVID-19 gets shot in the arm: US scientists testing vaccine in capsule form

For those steering clear of the COVID-19 vaccine due to fear of injections, there is hope of a no-needle immunisation on the horizon. A Los Angeles-based research centre is developing an oral vaccine against the infectious disease.

Scientists at Chan Soon-Shiong Research Institute in El Segundo of LA, California, are currently testing whether capsules might work or could be a better alternative than the existing COVID-19 vaccines in vials, reports CBS NEWS.

The research is being led by Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, founder of ImmunityBio as well as a co-owner of Los Angeles Lakers. The team has claimed that this oral T cell vaccine is likely to be the best protection against COVID-19 and its mutations.

"To have a vaccine in form of a pill that can be stored at room temperature is life-changing," Dr Tara Seery, a trial physician, was quoted as saying.

Dr Soon-Shiong said that the value of ImmunityBio's vaccine is that it generates "killer T cells" that target the centre of the coronavirus, which is less prone to mutation.

The oral vaccine is part of an experimental protocol being tested in healthy volunteers under the age of 55 years who haven't contracted COVID as yet.

Researchers are testing different approaches. Some volunteers are getting a shot and some the capsule vaccine, instead. A few others are getting a combination — one injection and two rounds of pills.

The test subjects will be closely monitored for the next 12 months.

Difference between oral vaccine and injection

Not just the delivery of the vaccine in a capsule, there is another differentiating factors between both.

According to CBS NEWS, while the existing vaccines help create antibodies to the spike protein on the surface of the novel coronavirus, ImmunityBio’s T cell vaccine targets the round structure in the middle — a part, scientists say, less prone to mutation.

The US has authorised three vaccines for emergency use so far, the ones from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. They work by creating antibodies that neutralise the spike protein that the coronavirus uses to enter and infect human cells.

Better than existing vaccines

If the vaccine in capsule form becomes a reality, the delivery of the dosage would be faster, cheaper and easier because it would not require a refrigerator or freezing temperatures for storage.