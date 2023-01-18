Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tests positive for Covid-19

The announcement states Powell, 69, is "experiencing mild symptoms".
The Federal Reserve stated on Wednesday that Chairman Jerome Powell tested positive for Covid-19.
“Chair Powell is up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, he is working remotely while isolating at home,” the Federal Reserve tweeted.
The next meeting dates for the Federal Open Market Committee are January 31–February 1. The benchmark borrowing rate would be raised by 0.25 percentage points, bringing it to the desired range of 4.5 percent to 4.75 percent, as expected by the markets.
On January 10, Powell participated in a panel discussion at the Riksbank in Sweden.
