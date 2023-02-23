FDA warns against potential bacterial contamination in Delsam Pharma's Artificial Eye Ointment

The CDC has identified 56 patients in 12 states with infections that have been linked to the use of EzriCare Artificial Tears. Adverse events associated with the outbreak include hospitalisation, one death due to bloodstream infection, and permanent vision loss from eye infections.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to consumers and healthcare professionals not to purchase or use Delsam Pharma's Artificial Eye Ointment due to potential bacterial contamination.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Deadline to increase your pension contribution nears — Five things to know before availing it
Feb 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch: Web3 opportunity for India — now or never
Feb 23, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Read the full transcript of the interview with David Malpass, World Bank's outgoing president
Feb 22, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read
Who is Rajeev Raghuvanshi, the new Drug Controller General of India
Feb 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
The FDA also reiterated its previous warning against the use of EzriCare Artificial Tears or Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears for the same reason. Both products are over-the-counter and are manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited.
Using contaminated eye ointment increases the risk of eye infections that could result in blindness. Patients who have symptoms of an eye infection should seek medical care immediately.
Following the FDA's recommendation, Global Pharma has agreed to initiate a recall of Delsam Pharma's Artificial Eye Ointment.
The FDA is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local health departments to investigate a multistate outbreak involving a rare, extensively drug-resistant strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria.
The CDC has identified 56 patients in 12 states with infections that have been linked to the use of EzriCare Artificial Tears. Adverse events associated with the outbreak include hospitalisation, one death due to bloodstream infection, and permanent vision loss from eye infections.
This recent development follows the FDA's import alert issued in January this year against Global Pharma's plant, which prohibits the company from manufacturing and selling drugs from the said plant to the US. Experts suggest this points to the larger issue of lack of compliance followed by the company.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!