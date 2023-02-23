FDA warns against potential bacterial contamination in Delsam Pharma's Artificial Eye Ointment

The CDC has identified 56 patients in 12 states with infections that have been linked to the use of EzriCare Artificial Tears. Adverse events associated with the outbreak include hospitalisation, one death due to bloodstream infection, and permanent vision loss from eye infections.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to consumers and healthcare professionals not to purchase or use Delsam Pharma's Artificial Eye Ointment due to potential bacterial contamination.

The FDA also reiterated its previous warning against the use of EzriCare Artificial Tears or Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears for the same reason. Both products are over-the-counter and are manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare Private Limited.

Using contaminated eye ointment increases the risk of eye infections that could result in blindness. Patients who have symptoms of an eye infection should seek medical care immediately.

Following the FDA's recommendation, Global Pharma has agreed to initiate a recall of Delsam Pharma's Artificial Eye Ointment.

The FDA is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local health departments to investigate a multistate outbreak involving a rare, extensively drug-resistant strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria.

The CDC has identified 56 patients in 12 states with infections that have been linked to the use of EzriCare Artificial Tears. Adverse events associated with the outbreak include hospitalisation, one death due to bloodstream infection, and permanent vision loss from eye infections.