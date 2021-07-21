FAQs: Delta variant cases surge in world amid fears of third wave in India; here’s how to stay safe 

The Delta variant of the Coronavirus, which was first discovered in India and drove the second wave in April-May, has now spread to over 100 countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant could lead to a significant increase in cases and exert more pressure on healthcare systems.

As per a Washington Post report, health experts say that both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated can minimise risk by taking precautions.

FAQs

Do you still need to wear a mask even if you’re fully vaccinated?

As per experts, it is safe for people who are fully vaccinated to spend time indoors with others who too have received the complete dose. But wearing a mask is important as there could be unvaccinated people around you, and masks provide protection against the virus.

Is it risky to attend big outdoor gatherings like weddings or concerts?

Even though an outdoor gathering of people who are masked up, vaccinated and socially distanced is considered to be safe, it isn’t ideal. Experts suggest that one should keep the mask on and maintain physical distance.

Is the first dose of a vaccine enough to provide enough protection against the Delta?

As per data from the UK, the first dose is not enough to offer high protection against the Delta variant. However, the protection level jumps once the second dose is taken.

How do you protect children who aren’t old enough to get vaccinated?

In order to protect children who can’t get vaccinated, adults must be extra careful. Indoor crowding must be avoided and masks must be on at all times inside the house, in addition to basic measures of hygiene.

I am fully vaccinated. Can I hit the gym?