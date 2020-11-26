Healthcare Factbox: When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia Updated : November 26, 2020 02:53 PM IST India expects a government-backed vaccine to be launched as early as February, while it is conducting a late-stage trial of Sputnik V. Indonesia is testing Sinovac vaccine and preparing to start mass vaccination for medical staff and other frontline workers as early as late January. Bangladesh signed a deal with India’s Serum to buy 30 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.