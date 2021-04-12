Fact vs fiction: Busting some common myths surrounding COVID-19 vaccines Updated : April 12, 2021 07:23 PM IST With lakhs of people eligible for the vaccination, a few persistent myths keep many of them from getting in line Doctors and medical experts have reiterated that vaccination is the only way forward in the battle against the virus Published : April 12, 2021 07:23 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply