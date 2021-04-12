Fact vs fiction: Busting some common myths surrounding COVID-19 vaccines

To vaccinate against COVID-19 or not — this seems to be one of the biggest dilemmas among people, especially as coronavirus infections in the country continue to surge and negative information about the vaccines circulates unabated.

Doctors and medical experts, however, have time and again suggested that vaccination is the only way forward in the battle against the virus.

Here, we will bust some myths about COVID-19 vaccines:

COVID-19 vaccine is not efficient enough

Since the vaccines were developed within an unexpectedly short period of time, many doubt the safety and efficacy of the jabs. Besides, the fact that a number of people have contracted the infection even after being vaccinated seems to add to their confusion. The vaccines may not be 100 percent effective in preventing the disease as trials have shown efficacy at various levels and accepted by global health bodies. Medical experts continue to emphasise that vaccines are effective in minimising the severity of the disease and mortality rate. Doctors say high immunity kicks in only 14 days after getting the second dose.

COVID-19 survivors don’t need the vaccine

A coronavirus-recovered person develops a certain level of natural immunity. But there is no clarity on the extent to which it lasts. Getting a shot will provide enhanced protection.

Vaccines cause blood clots

A recent discovery of blood clots after vaccination in Denmark sent the world into a tizzy. While the side-effect has been taken into account, the vaccines are largely safe for use, doctors have observed. World Health Organization also does not account for blood clots as a possible side-effect.

Those on blood thinners should not take the jab

There seems to be a vaccine hesitancy among those on blood thinners, which are taken to prevent clotting, especially by those suffering from heart ailments. The fact that the government initially allowed people below 60 years of age with co-morbid health issues to take the shot shows that even those on blood thinners can go for it. They can consult a doctor before getting the vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines alter DNA

This myth has been circulating ever since mRNA vaccines were approved for use. Vaccines only train the immune system to recognise and defeat the pathogen and do not have the ability to enter the nucleus of our cells, where the genetic code or DNA is present.

COVID vaccines cause infertility