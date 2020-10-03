  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Business

Face masks and reusable PPE created using Thermaissance technology is successfully inactivating coronavirus and pneumonia

Updated : October 03, 2020 12:20 PM IST

Thermaissance’s technology is 100 percent safe and does not cause any skin irritation.
Thermaissance’s fabrics have also passed flammability testing and are categorized as Class I fabrics.
Face masks and reusable PPE created using Thermaissance technology is successfully inactivating coronavirus and pneumonia

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

BMW Group India to increase prices by up to 3% from November 1, 2020

BMW Group India to increase prices by up to 3% from November 1, 2020

Royal Enfield sales rise 1% to 60,041 units in Sept

Royal Enfield sales rise 1% to 60,041 units in Sept

TPG-Reliance Retail deal: Global investment firm to pump in Rs 1,837.5 crore in RIL arm

TPG-Reliance Retail deal: Global investment firm to pump in Rs 1,837.5 crore in RIL arm

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement