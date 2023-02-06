Tamil Nadu-based Global Pharma recalls eye drops from US markets

Global Pharma is voluntarily recalling all the artificial tear drops manufactured by it, following the USFDA and US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, issuing warnings to consumers to immediately discontinue using the eye drops due to possible contamination by a drug-resistant bacteria.

Artificial tear drops are commonly used to treat conditions such as dry eyes and is available without prescriptions. EzriCare Artificial Tears which is manufactured by Global Pharma and imported to the US by Aru Pharma has been linked to 55 reports of adverse events in 12 states in the US including eye infections, permanent loss of vision and death with a bloodstream infection.

The possibly contaminated eye drug was distributed by New Jersey-based EzriCare LLC and New York-based DELSAM Pharma in the US and was preservative-free, packaged in multi-dose bottles.

The US CDC, which is investigating the issue, has said it received reports of infections of the cornea, intraocular fluids, respiratory and urinary tract, and sepsis. Some of the patient outcomes as per the US CDC was a permanent loss of vision, hospitalisation and one death due to systemic infection.

As per the US CDC, most people with infections reported using at least one of more than 10 brands of artificial tears and the majority of these patients reported using EzriCare’s product.

Testing of open EzriCare bottles have identified a bacteria which is resistant to a large array of antibiotics. It is expected that the bacteria emerged from contamination either during use of the drug or during the manufacturing process.

Interestingly Global Pharma’s site has been put under import alert by the US drug regulator in January of this year which means the site is banned from supplying drugs to the US.

Sources have indicated that a joint team of six central and state drug inspectors rushed to the company’s plant located 40km south of Chennai on Friday evening.

