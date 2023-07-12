Eye care services market pegged to be worth Rs 25,000 crore by 2026

Quadria's investment in Maxvision reflects the growing interest in the eye care industry, which has witnessed investments of nearly Rs 6,000 crore or $700 million over the past decade. The market for eye care services, estimated at around Rs 13,182 crore, is expected to reach nearly Rs 25,000 crore by 2026.

Quadria Capital, a private equity firm, is making a significant investment of Rs 1,300 crore in Maxvision Eye Hospital, a leading healthcare provider specialising in eye care services in South India. As part of the deal, Quadria Capital will initially invest approximately Rs 600 crore to acquire a minority stake in Maxvision, with an additional investment of Rs 700 crore for a larger stake later on.

Maxvision , founded by Dr GSK Velu more than two decades ago, currently operates 42 centres across five states in South and West India, with a strong presence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Quadria's investment in Maxvision reflects the growing interest in the eye care industry, which has witnessed investments of nearly Rs 6,000 crore, or $700 million, over the past decade. The market for eye care services, estimated at around Rs 13,182 crore, is expected to reach nearly Rs 25,000 crore by 2026.

Other notable private equity deals in the eye care sector include Dr Agarwal's Healthcare, which raised Rs 1,050 crore from TPG and Temasek in May 2022, and ASG Eye Hospitals, which received an investment of Rs 1,500 crore from General Atlantic and Kedaara Capital.

Investments in eye care are part of a broader trend in the super-specialty healthcare sector, where doctors offer comprehensive services within a specific field to a wider population. This trend encompasses various areas such as eye care, fertility, oncology, orthopedics, and dental care, among others.

The super-specialty healthcare segment currently represents around 15 percent of India's healthcare delivery market, with an estimated value of close to Rs 2 lakh crore, or $24 billion. Over the past decade, it has attracted over Rs 16,000 crore, or $2 billion, in private capital investments. The sector is projected to grow to approximately Rs 3 lakh crore, or $37 billion, by the end of this decade, with anticipated deals worth $5 billion in the next five years.

Notable investments in this space include Helix's investment in the dental clinic chain Dentzz, NewQuest's acquisition of a minority stake in the Cloudnine chain of hospitals, Kedaara Capital's $50 million investment in the IVF chain Oasis, Mayo Clinic's stake acquisition in the oncology health tech firm Karkinos, and the interest shown by 3-4 private equity firms in Indira IVF.

Read Here | GST Council exempts cancer drug that costs Rs 36 lakh and was taxed at 12%

The growth drivers in the super-specialty space include increased insurance coverage, an aging population, rising medical awareness, and urbanisation. Additionally, the shift from unorganised healthcare providers to organised market players is expected to fuel double-digit growth in this sector.

Private equity investments are expected to enable these firms to capitalise on the growth opportunities by expanding into different regions, particularly Tier-2 and 3 cities, and investing in advanced technologies. The growth is anticipated to be achieved through organic expansion as well as strategic acquisitions, with larger chains leveraging their financial resources to acquire smaller practices or chains and expand their market presence.