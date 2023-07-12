Eye care services market pegged to be worth Rs 25,000 crore by 2026

By Ekta Batra

Quadria's investment in Maxvision reflects the growing interest in the eye care industry, which has witnessed investments of nearly Rs 6,000 crore or $700 million over the past decade. The market for eye care services, estimated at around Rs 13,182 crore, is expected to reach nearly Rs 25,000 crore by 2026.

Quadria Capital, a private equity firm, is making a significant investment of Rs 1,300 crore in Maxvision Eye Hospital, a leading healthcare provider specialising in eye care services in South India. As part of the deal, Quadria Capital will initially invest approximately Rs 600 crore to acquire a minority stake in Maxvision, with an additional investment of Rs 700 crore for a larger stake later on.

Maxvision , founded by Dr GSK Velu more than two decades ago, currently operates 42 centres across five states in South and West India, with a strong presence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.