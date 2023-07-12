CNBC TV18
Eye care services market pegged to be worth Rs 25,000 crore by 2026

By Ekta Batra  Jul 12, 2023 3:40:29 PM IST (Updated)

Quadria's investment in Maxvision reflects the growing interest in the eye care industry, which has witnessed investments of nearly Rs 6,000 crore or $700 million over the past decade. The market for eye care services, estimated at around Rs 13,182 crore, is expected to reach nearly Rs 25,000 crore by 2026.

Quadria Capital, a private equity firm, is making a significant investment of Rs 1,300 crore in Maxvision Eye Hospital, a leading healthcare provider specialising in eye care services in South India. As part of the deal, Quadria Capital will initially invest approximately Rs 600 crore to acquire a minority stake in Maxvision, with an additional investment of Rs 700 crore for a larger stake later on.

Maxvision, founded by Dr GSK Velu more than two decades ago, currently operates 42 centres across five states in South and West India, with a strong presence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
