India's active COVID-19 cases have been declining every day and have fallen sharply by 3.2 lakh cases in the last 24 days. Today's decline of 27,800 active cases has been the biggest single-day decline so far.

Doctor Jayaprakash Muliyil, India's top epidemiologists and Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Committee of the National Institute of Epidemiology told CNBC-TV18 in a recent interview that most regions of the country were showing signs of herd immunity and that explained the drop in the number of active COVID-19 cases.

At present, India stands at 86 deaths per million cases versus 697 deaths per million patients in the US, and 739 deaths per million patients in Brazil.

To find out if the drop in active cases would continue through the festive season and what states are doing to curb the spread of the infection, Archana Shukla spoke to the Head of COVID-19 National Supermodel Panel M Vidyasagar, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo and Principal Secretary in the Tamil Nadu government Dr B Chandra Mohan.

Vidyasagar said, "Nobody knows what would happen when the cold weather approaches and whether the virus would spread faster. Then, we would have rework our weekly recalibrations. The US and Europe are much more worried about this because as temperatures drop drastically as compared to India."

While giving his assessment on the ground situation in Tamil Nadu, Dr Chandra Mohan said, "For the first time in the last 101 days we have seen a dip in the number of cases not only at an all-India level, but in Tamil Nadu as well. If we can identify [patients] through early testing, diagnosis and isolate them, then the basic reproductive number or the 'R naught' or R0 will actually decline. In Tamil Nadu R naught is between 1.52-1.54."

He added, "This decline in the number of cases is a cumulative effect of all the efforts that have gone into the field in Tamil Nadu."