For the country's urban commuters dependent on public transport, social distancing norms in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic present a new problem.

The Indian public transport infrastructure, with its fleet of only 25,000 buses operated by State Transportation Units (STUs), is grossly inadequate for all its urban commuters - even without social distancing. A report by Climate Trends says that India will need to increase its bus fleet to more than 600,000, to safely cater to all of its 20 million commuters who use public transport.

However, the challenge here is two-pronged. While on the one hand bus operators say months of nil revenue and fixed costs have meant they are on the precarious financial footing, there is also a lack of drivers to operate these buses.

According to Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI), 30 percent-40 percent of the workers, including drivers, mechanics and conductors, hired for both tourist and intra-city buses have returned to their hometowns and villages, and are unlikely to come back in significant numbers till October.

“The disparity in the existing bus fleet in India vs required is enormous. The bus system is the backbone of mass transit, especially now when we are also expected to follow the social distancing norm, there is an immediate need to amplify the numbers of buses. For many Indians, buying a car isn't the option and there must be a ramping up of public transportation infrastructure", Aarti Khosla, Director, Climate Trends said.

State transport buses usually run at 100 percent overcapacity, carrying double the passengers than their capacity during peak hours. "Because buses are running for shorter durations currently, we see commuters, especially in the Trans-Yamuna pockets try to usher into the bus and overcrowd it. We have the government's mandate to maintain 50 percent capacity, so we have to forcefully stop these passengers from boarding the bus", Gurmit Taneja, Chairman, Highway Travels told CNBC-TV18.

According to the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP), 150,000 buses in urban India will be required to carry around 20 million riders in India without accounting for social distancing norms.

"The Maharashtra government announced a Mumbai-specific norm of only allowing 30 passengers per BEST bus (25 passengers seated and 5 standing) to adhere to social distancing norms. Using Mumbai’s BEST guidelines, India would need close to 666,667 buses to ensure social distancing", the report said.

With an average daily ridership of 4.3 million, Delhi will require 14,300 buses, more than three times its current fleet strength at 5,576, it added.

While Climate Trend says private vehicles on the roads may grow in the times to come, for the vast majority of the population with a relatively lower purchasing power, mass transit systems including buses, trains and the metro will continue to play a critical role.