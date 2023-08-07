Exposure to air pollution may increase non-lung cancer risk in elderly people: Study

For the research purpose the team of researchers analysed the data between 2000 and 2016 of National Medicare beneficiaries who were aged at 65 or above.

Frequent exposure to nitrogen oxide (NO2) and fine particulate air pollutants (PM 2.5) may increase the non-lung cancer risk in elderly people, a recent study by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found. In the study, published in the journal Environmental Epidemiology, researchers have discovered that exposure to air pollution may make older adults fall prey to colorectal and prostate cancer. Even exposure to a low amount of air pollution can increase the risk of these cancers.

For conducting the study, researchers analysed the data from National Medicare beneficiaries between 2000 and 2016. The participants were aged 65 years or above. For the initial 10 years, all of the subjects were cancer free. Further in the study, the researchers categorised each type of cancer like breast cancer, colorectal cancer, endometrial cancer and prostate cancer with about 2.2 million to 6.5 million subjects in every category. To find out in detail the risk of cancer due to the impacts of air pollutants, subgroups were created based on the factors like age, race or ethnicity, average body mass index and sex.

The findings showed that extreme exposure to PM 2.5 and NO2 was responsible for increasing the risk of developing colorectal cancer and prostate cancer. The pollutants were not involved in increasing the risk of endometrial cancer. On the other hand, the risk of breast cancer due to NO2 exposure was seen at decreased risk, while the involvement of PM 2.5 was inconclusive. Researchers also believe that variations in the chemical composition of PM 2.5 may be responsible for mixed associations.

“Our findings uncover the biological plausibility of air pollution as a crucial risk factor in the development of specific cancers, bringing us one step closer to understanding the impact of air pollution on human health,” said Yaguang Wei, a fellow researcher in the Department of Environmental Health told Harvard T.H. Chan School. Apart from Yaguang Wei, Edgar Castro, Christina Su Liu, Xinye Qui, James Healy and Bryan Vu contributed to the study.

Senior author and professor of environmental epidemiology Joel Schwartz claimed that the current pollution control regulations in the United States are inadequate. “Unless all of these standards become much, much stricter, air pollution will continue to result in thousands of unnecessary cases of multiple cancers each year,” he said.