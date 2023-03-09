There is an urgent need to create a comprehensive blueprint for action in several areas that includes making the disease as a public health priority, increase awareness about the disease, improving early diagnosis, treatment and care, providing support to the carers for Alzheimer’s besides fostering research and innovation.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative condition that lead to a decline in mental function severe enough to disrupt daily life. Despite a lot of s cientific research on the disease efforts to treat this condition has been frustrating and slow paced. Many therapeutic tests have been tried but there is still no cure that can reverse the progress of the disease.

Although the disease predominantly affects memory, other cognitive domains are also affected and they can sometimes be the presenting signs of the disease. Despite an advancement in symptomatic management, no treatment has been found that alters the course of neurodegeneration.

Changes in the brain

Early detection is the key for the future. Indirect measurements that use biomarkers can perhaps provide some insight. For decades, scientists have been debating on the causes of decline in cognitive issues. But an effective treatment is still not around the corner. Researchers have been working on a compound that could prevent the formation of the amyloid plaques thought to be responsible for the disease.

The brain has main cells called neurons and supporting cells called glia. In Alzheimer’s, neurons progressively decrease in number, probably because of the toxic effects of an accumulating protein called beta-amyloid. While the specific causes of Alzheimer’s are not fully known, it is characterised by changes in the brain—including amyloid beta plaques and neurofibrillary, or tau, tangles—that result in loss of neurons and their connections.

The classical reason for the disease is typically a build-up of two proteins in the brain—beta- amyloid and tau. In those who have Alzheimer’s, beta-amyloid is usually found in large quantities outside of neurons (brain cells) and tau ‘tangles’ found inside the axons, the projection of neurons. These changes affect a person’s ability to remember and think.

Initial symptoms are memory loss but all those complaining of memory problems are not early Alzheimer’s. To prevent the onset of this disease one should keep using the brain, remain connected to family and friends, manage stress, exercise regularly, have a good sleep and imbibe a healthy lifestyle.

The accumulation begins more than a decade before the onset of symptoms. Another protein tau, accumulates in the brain shortly before the clinical symptoms appear.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the national public health agency of the United States in 2020, as many as 5.8 million Americans were living with the Alzheimer’s disease. The number of people living with the disease doubles every 5 years beyond the age of 65. This number is projected to nearly triple to 14 million people by 2060. Symptoms of the disease can first appear after the age of 60 and the risk increases with age.

Typically Alzheimer’s strikes people at an old age, but a recent case of a 19-year-old from China being diagnosed with the disease has come to the fore. The case study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease says that after conducting a series of tests, researchers at the Capital Medical University in Beijing had diagnosed the teenager with a ‘probable’ Alzheimer’s disease.

efforts to develop pills to prevent or treat this devastating condition have been frustrating. Almost a hundred therapies have been tested, yet the few medications currently on the market can only ease behaviour and cognition symptoms, not cure the disease or reverse its progress.

Drug debut

After several years of research an accelerated approval was given to two drugs. In January 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration granted an accelerated approval to a drug that has the potential to help maintain the mental abilities for people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, but unfortunately this will take a time to debut fully in the market.

Leqembi was targeted to help people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s keep up their mental abilities. This came as a ray of hope for the families of the patients who had been grappling with this disease. But treatment with this medicine will be slow and can take some months fundamentally because of the scant insurance coverage and a long set up time needed by the health systems.

The intravenously administered medicine is a monoclonal antibody that removes the beta-amyloid, one of the two proteins that accumulates in the brain.

Leqembi was the second of a new category of medications approved for Alzheimer’s disease that target the fundamental pathophysiology of the disease. The accelerated approval of Leqembi, was based on the observed reduction of amyloid beta plaque, a marker of Alzheimer’s disease.

There was an optimism that Leqembi should reach more patients that Aduhelm, the drug that was approved in 2021 but could not be taken forward.

Leqembi is being developed by the Japanese company Eisai along with the U.S. company Biogen.

It has been proven that both these drugs clear beta-amyloid plaques from the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease. However, there are still concerns on whether this leads to clinical improvement in the condition. Until all the trials are completed it cannot be scientifically validated that there is a cognitive improvement with the drug.

Way forward

Diagnosis is still a major challenge globally, with long wait times for those who seek to seek a diagnosis.

The main reason for not yet being able to have a drug is that we do not know the exact cause of this disease. There are multiple hypotheses, but no clear cause. Hence, the effects of potential therapies are either clinically meaningless or require large sized, long-term trials. To qualify for treatment, people need to undergo tests showing that they are in the early stages of dementia and that their brains contain the amyloid deposits that are a hallmark of Alzheimer's.

There have been many roadblocks in the treatment of the disease. For several years the disease remains asymptomatic and the symptoms start appearing when an irreversible damage is done to the brain. It is therefore vital to start early interventions on those whose brain has been irreversibly damaged. Currently the diagnostic tools for Alzheimer’s detection are not well structured. They are costly and beyond the reach of most people.

Another major challenge is to choose the right biochemical target for drug discovery because of complex neuropathology of the brain damaged by the disease.

Although Alzheimer’s research has moved forward, this has been a slow process. There are still several questions on the disease that remains unanswered. The government, industry partners and the various stakeholders should enhance the funds for research in this disease to allow early interventions.

A better understanding of the disease is very important so that drug treatments can be targeted against crucial biological mechanisms that actually cause Alzheimer’s disease. There is an urgent need to create a comprehensive blueprint for action in several areas that includes making the disease as a public health priority, increase awareness about the disease, improving early diagnosis, treatment and care, providing support to the carers for Alzheimer’s besides fostering research and innovation.

Research should be done on how the disease could be tapped early perhaps through blood samples. Vaccines for the disease should also be taken up seriously.