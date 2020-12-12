Healthcare Explainer: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race? Updated : December 12, 2020 09:09 AM IST US drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech are the coronavirus vaccine trailblazers. US pharmaceutical company Moderna is ahead of the pack at this point. Britain's AstraZeneca is seeking approval for its vaccine in Britain after announcing interim late-stage trial data on Nov. 23. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.