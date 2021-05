Healthcare

Explainer: What is Mucormycosis or Black Fungus?

Updated : May 12, 2021 12:31 PM IST

People who are on medication for other health problems are at the highest risk as the drop in immunity levels reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens.

As a deadly second wave of COVID-19 continues to ravage India, cases of mucormycosis, a rare life-threatening infection are being reported among COVID-19 patients.

The infection results in blindness, followed by death, if left untreated.

Patients suffering from the fungal infection typically have symptoms such as stuffy and bleeding nose, swelling and pain in the eye, drooping eyelids, blurring and loss of vision.

Methods to prevent the infection include the use of a mask while visiting dusty sites, proper covering of skin while coming in contact with soil, moss or manure and maintaining strict personal hygiene.

