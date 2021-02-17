EXPLAINER: Japan begins vaccination drive, but why so late? Updated : February 17, 2021 11:32 AM IST Japan has secured 344 million doses, enough to cover its entire population, through the end of this year. That includes 144 million doses from Pfizer, 120 million from AstraZeneca and 50 million from Moderna. Several Japanese companies and research organizations are developing coronavirus vaccines, but they are in the early stages. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply