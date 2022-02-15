Explainer: First death due to Lassa fever reported in UK; know its symptoms, prevention, treatment

One fatality due to Lassa fever has been reported in the UK on February 11. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the patient was being treated for the animal-borne disease, mostly found in West African countries, the report said.

This was the third case of Lassa fever identified in the UK in the last few days and all the patients belonged to the same family. They had recently travelled to West Africa, the BBC reported.

Though the risk to the public is low, according to the UKHSA, the new disease has sparked concerns among public health experts.

What is Lassa Fever?

Lassa fever is an animal-borne (zoonotic), acute viral illness caused by the Lassa virus. The virus is commonly carried by rats and it is endemic in parts of West Africa — mainly in the regions of Ghana, Benin, Mali, Togo, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea and Nigeria.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), neighbouring countries of West Africa are also at risk as the multi-mammate mouse is found throughout the region.

Fatality Rate

Eighty percent of the people infected with the Lassa virus do not show any symptoms. Only one in five of the cases results in severe conditions where the virus may affect several organs such as kidneys, liver and spleen.

According to the WHO, the overall fatality rate of the disease is one percent. Among the patients who are hospitalized with severe cases of Lassa fever, the case-fatality rate is estimated to be around 15 percent.

The key to improving the survival rate is early supportive care with rehydration and symptomatic treatment.

How does it spread?

The virus usually infects humans who consume food or use household items that are contaminated with urine or faeces of the infected Mastomys rats, according to the WHO.

People who catch and prepare the rats as food and who may breathe in tiny airborne particles infected with the rats’ faeces are also at risk.

Person-to-person transmission can occur from the patient to the caregiver in absence of preventative measures. Hospital staff is safe if protective measures and proper sterilisation methods are used.

Among the mass population, the disease can be transmitted if the body fluids of the patient get into the eyes, nose, or mouth of uninfected people. It can't spread with casual contact with an infected person.

Symptoms

Symptoms of Lassa fever typically occur 1-3 weeks after the patient is exposed to the virus. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in most cases (about 80 percent) show mild symptoms.

Mild symptoms include:

Light fever

General malaise and weakness

Headache

However, in 20 percent of cases, the disease may progress to serious symptoms like haemorrhaging (in gums, eyes or nose), respiratory distress, facial swelling; pain in the abdomen, chest and back’ repeated vomiting and shock.

Neurological problems may also occur including hearing loss, tremors, and encephalitis. Multi-organ failure may cause death within two weeks of symptom onset, according to CDC, UK.

The most common complication is deafness. The deafness varies in degrees and occurs in about one-third of the cases. Many patients suffer permanent hearing loss as well. Deafness is not associated with the severity of the disease. It may develop in mild as well as in severe cases.

Who is at risk?

Women in the third trimester of pregnancy are at high risk. According to the CDC, the mortality rate of such patients is very high. A serious complication is a spontaneous abortion with an estimated 95 percent mortality in foetuses of infected pregnant women.

How is Lassa fever diagnosed?

As the symptoms of Lassa fever are varied and non-specific, clinical diagnosis of the disease is often difficult.

The lab route for diagnosing the disease is employed by using ELISA test, which detects antibodies as well as Lassa antigen. An RT-PCR test can also be used in the early stages to detect the presence of the virus.

Treatment

An antiviral drug called ribavirin is used successfully as a treatment for Lassa fever. The CDC recommends that the medicine should be given at an early stage of the disease to achieve the best possible results. It may be given as a pill or through an IV.

Patients with severe cases of Lassa fever need to be kept hydrated and electrolyte balance needs to be maintained. Oxygenation may be required, and blood pressure should be monitored.

How to prevent Lassa fever?

Primary transmission of the Lassa virus from its host to humans can be prevented by:

Avoiding contact with Mastomys rodents

Storing food in rodent-proof containers

Keeping the house clean

Further human-to-human transmission can be avoided with preventive precautions against contact with patient secretions and proper sterilisation. Patients should be isolated and PPE kits should be used.