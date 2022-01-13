Explained: WTO calls for urgent deal on IPR waiver; how it can empower nations to fight COVID-19

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has asked member nations to intensify efforts on finalising a deal related to the waiver of intellectual property rights (IPR) for COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics, a proposal mooted by India.

In a meeting held on Monday, the WTO discussed India's proposal to hold a virtual ministerial meeting on WTO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. India had sent a letter to the body’s General Council on December 23 to discuss certain provisions of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement.

Patent waiver

The agreement on TRIPS, which came into effect on January 1, 1995, is a comprehensive deal on intellectual property rights between all member nations of the WTO. Even though TRIPS has sufficient policy space, it has stifled the response of the WTO in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement prevents the sharing of knowledge and technology transfer in making vaccines and treatment, through patents.

India and South Africa, along with 64 members of the WTO, have sought waiver of certain provisions of the WTO agreement, such as patents, copyrights, industrial designs and protection of undisclosed information on TRIPS to get equitable access to vaccines and other medical tools needed to fight COVID-19.

In October 2020, the two countries had proposed that the WTO waive IPR for vaccine manufacturers. While some countries supported the proposal, Australia, UK and the European Union are opposed to it.

What it means for vaccines

If India’s proposal is approved by the WTO members, it would result in a three-year relaxation of norms, enabling companies to manufacture generic versions of the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-Biotech, AstraZeneca and Moderna. This will, in turn, reduce costs of the vaccines, increase competition and make more products available in the market.

Blocked by EU

The European Union blocked the proposal by India and South Africa and floated its own proposal. The EU has sought simplification of the existing WTO provision that allows governments to issue compulsory licences to those manufacturers who do not hold patents to make patented medical products in times of public health emergencies, The Economic Times reported.

In the presence of these in-built flexibilities in the TRIPS agreement, some member nations believe there is no requirement for a waiver.

Meanwhile, India has initiated small group discussions with some nations like Australia, Switzerland and Japan. “They had reservations on India (and South Africa’s) proposal. So, they highlighted their concerns and raised questions in the meetings. We have in detail given answers to all the questions raised by them,” Business Standard reported quoting sources.

What does the WTO say?

At Monday’s meeting, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala suggested that member countries come to a consensus on intellectual property in the coming weeks to enable the organisation to fully contribute to tackling COVID-19 and future pandemics.

"We at the WTO now have to step up urgently to do our part to reach a multilateral outcome on intellectual property and other issues so as to fully contribute to the global efforts in the fight against COVID-19," Okonjo-Iweala said in a statement.

