healthcare News

Explained: Why the infection caused by brain-eating amoeba is fatal

By CNBCTV18.COMDec 28, 2022 2:10:32 PM IST (Published)

The ‘brain eating amoeba’ or Naegleria fowleri causes infection in the brain which turns out to be fatal in almost all the cases.

A South Korean man in his 50s died due to an infection caused by the ‘brain-eating amoeba’ or Naegleria fowleri on Monday, according to The Korea Times. The authorities said that the man had recently returned from Thailand where he possibly got infected. He died 10 days after showing symptoms of the rare yet fatal infection.

What is Naegleria fowleri?
Naegleria is a single-celled organism and one of its species is called Naegleria fowleri. The organism is so small that it can only be seen with a microscope. According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Naegleria fowleri can infect humans, by entering through the nose. The amoeba was first discovered in Australia in 1965 and is commonly found in warm freshwater bodies, such as hot springs, rivers and lakes.
Where is Naegleria fowleri found?
Naegleria fowleri thrives in lukewarm water as it is a heat-loving (thermophilic) organism. It can be found in warm freshwater bodies such as lakes, rivers, natural hot springs, warm water effluents from industries or power plants, untreated geothermal drinking water sources, swimming pools and other recreational venues, which are poorly maintained.
How does Naegleria fowleri infect humans?
Naegleria fowleri gets in the body through the nose. This typically happens when people go swimming or diving into a freshwater body and the contaminated water gets into their nose. Through the nose, the amoeba passes up the nose to the brain, where it destroys the brain tissue by ‘eating it’ and causes a devastating infection called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), which is fatal in almost all cases.
Symptoms
In the early stages, symptoms of PAM may be similar to symptoms of bacterial meningitis. Initial symptoms usually start about 5 days after infection, but they can take up to 1 to 12 days to appear. Symptoms may include headache, fever, nausea and vomiting among others.
Later the symptoms can progress and patients may experience a stiff neck, confusion, lack of attention, seizures, hallucinations and they may even slip into a coma.
The disease progresses rapidly after the initial symptoms and usually causes death within about 18 days.
The fatality rate in PAM is very high. As per the CDC, only four people survived out of 154 known infected individuals in the US between 1962 and 2021.
Treatment
No effective treatment has been found for Naegleria fowleri as the infection caused by it progresses rapidly. Currently, doctors try to treat it with a combination of drugs, including amphotericin B, azithromycin, fluconazole, rifampin, miltefosine and dexamethasone.
Transmission
The infection caused by Naegleria fowleri cannot transmit from one person to another.
Prevention
A few precautions can be taken to reduce the risk of Naegleria fowleri infection. People should avoid diving into bodies of warm freshwater, and avoid putting heads underwater in hot springs or other untreated water bodies. Avoid digging in or stirring up the sediment in shallow, warm freshwater bodies of lakes, ponds and rivers. Use only treated and safe water for sinus rinsing and regular nasal rinsing.
