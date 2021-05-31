Explained: Why stay-vaccination packages by hotels invited Centre’s wrath

At a time when the hospitality industry is experiencing an unprecedented drop in business following the second wave of the COVID -19 in the country, new strategies have to be employed to stay afloat. First, it was the quarantine packages at luxury hotels for those who tested positive for the Coronavirus infection, and now the COVID-19 vaccination packages.

The idea to chill after a shot, provided by the hotel through “experts” with room service, sounds appealing to many and helps the struggling hotels too. But the Centre says these special packages are in violation of the prescribed guidelines and must be stopped immediately. Accordingly, the states and Union Territories have been directed to act against institutions offering such deals. The Centre has also recommended strict action against such entities.

According to a report in the National Herald, the Union health ministry’s letter to the states and Union Territories said, "Vaccination carried out in star hotels is contrary to the guidelines and must be stopped immediately. Necessary legal and administrative actions should be initiated against such institutions. Therefore, you are also requested to monitor and ensure that the national COVID vaccination drive is carried out as per the prescribed guidelines."

What Exactly Does a Stay-Vaccination Package Offer?

Several hotels that had planned to attract patrons with exciting packages said they had tied up with hospitals that were supposed to send teams to vaccinate guests and look after them afterwards.

Radisson Hotel in Hyderabad's HITEC City offered a vaccination package at Rs 2,999. This package includes a comfortable stay, healthy breakfast, dinner, free WiFi, “vaccination by experts from a renowned hospital” and “clinical consultation on request”, The Print reported.

Meanwhile, the Radisson Hotels Group has issued a statement saying this package has been offered as a localised activity. This is a franchised unit and managed by another operator.

well, it seems just in sync enough with what is happening here to seems like it could be real... but i still can't believe that it could be real... — Amy Kazmin (@AmyKazmin) May 28, 2021

Their advertisement prompted Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar to take swift action. During a surprise inspection at Hotel Lalit, vaccines were found in the refrigerator. The hotel clarified that they were offering only stay packages for those “who stay alone in the city” and that “they do not have any vaccines."

The Rules

Government-notified COVID-19 vaccination centres

COVID vaccination centres run by private hospitals

Workplace vaccination centres at government offices operated by state-run hospitals

Workplace vaccination centres at private offices operated by private hospitals

COVID vaccination camps for the elderly and differently-abled organised at group housing societies, RWA offices, community centres, panchayat bhawans, schools/colleges and old-age homes.

Social Media Backlash

The packages invited more criticism than applause on social media. While for some “it isn’t a bad idea,” others felt it is “unfair” as it favours those who can afford to get vaccinated in five-star hotels when the poor don’t even have an internet connection where they can log in to the CoWIN app.