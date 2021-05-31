Explained: Why stay-vaccination packages by hotels invited Centre’s wrath Updated : May 31, 2021 17:30:42 IST Centre calls for immediate halt, asks states and UTs to act against hotels in question Radisson Hotel Group distances itself, Lalit says offer has been misinterpreted Social media weigh in, some wonder how it is even possible with vaccination shortage Published : May 31, 2021 05:30 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply