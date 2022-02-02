Explained: Why musicians are pulling their songs from Spotify

In the digital age misinformation continues to be a concern especially with platforms allowing people to spread to others under the guise of free speech. The latest incident in which several artists have boycotted Spotify over a podcast episode in which misinformation about COVID-19 was discussed as fact, highlights the need for platforms to tighten their content guidelines.

Spotify is a behemoth in the music streaming industry. The company commands nearly a third of the market share and sits higher than its rivals like Apple Music and Amazon Music. Nearly all artists, record labels, podcast makers find themselves on the Stockholm-based audio platform.

But despite how important Spotify is in terms of reaching listeners, some musicians have recently pulled their entire catalogues from the platform. Artists like Neil Young, followed quickly by Joni Mitchell, Nils Lofgren and podcasters like Brené Brown, Wendy Zukerman and Blythe Terrell have pulled their content from the platform and stopped releasing new content.

But what is the reason behind this action?

Free speech vs misinformation

The "walkout" is a result of Young removing his catalogue following an incident on the incredibly popular The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, run by the eponymous host Joe Rogan.

Rogan, and thus Spotify, have been facing the heat for weeks over hosting a guest who proceeded to spread misinformation about COVID-19. The guest, already banned from Twitter and YouTube over his spread of misinformation regarding the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccines, proceeded to talk about how millions of people have been “hypnotised” to believe in COVID-19 symptoms.

However, "mass formation psychosis", as the guest called hypnosis, doesn’t exist and psychologists have discredited his statements as having no basis in real science.

Rogan has his own history of spreading COVID-19 misinformation but to a much smaller degree in comparison.

“If you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well ... like, I don’t think you need to worry about this (getting COVID-19 vaccines),” he said in an April episode on his podcast.

Rogan, whose podcast is downloaded 200 million times a month, was exclusively platformed for his podcast in a $100 million deal by Spotify.

The continued support of Spotify, whose CEO Daniel Ek said that “it is important to me that we don’t take on the position of being content censor”, towards Rogan set up the stage for the artists’ walkout.

Spotify’s controversy harkens back to similar debacles that tech giants, especially those that host content of any kind, have had in the past. Facebook and Twitter faced similar protests in 2020 over concerns of not doing enough to prevent hate speech, which culminated in the January 6 Capitol Riots, and other platforms like YouTube have faced it even further in the past.

Rogan, for his part, has apologised though maintaining that he is not trying to spread misinformation intentionally.

“I’m not trying to promote misinformation, I’m not trying to be controversial. I’ve never tried to do anything with this podcast other than to just talk to people,” Rogan said on a 10-minute long Instagram post where he apologised to his viewers and fans.