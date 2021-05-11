Explained: Why experts are divided on use of Ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment

Ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug, with regular use can treat and prevent COVID-19 infections, a new study had found. A research group of medical and scientific experts led by Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), has just published its findings in the May-June issue of the American Journal of Therapeutics and endorsed the use of the drug in Standard of Care for COVID-19 treatment across the world.

The experts analysed all currently published peer-reviewed studies, expert meta-analyses, manuscripts, and epidemiological studies of areas regarding Ivermectin.

However, international bodies like the World Health Organisation and the US Food and Drug Administration have not yet authorised the drug, raising many doubts about the use of the drug for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 infections.

What is Ivermectin?

Ivermectin is an antiparasitic medication developed in 1975. The drug came into medical use by 1981 and now is on the list of WHO’s most essential medications. The drug was so influential that its development and subsequent aid in treating diseases like river blindness was rewarded with a Nobel Prize in 2015.

The drug also sees use in animals to prevent the presence of heartworms and acariasis parasites.

How does it help in COVID-19 treatment?

Ivermectin first entered the coronavirus equation when an Australian researcher group found that the drug could kill the virus within 48 hours in vitro. The drug was also found to be effective in killing SARS-CoV-2 in monkey liver cells.

Studies found that the mechanism behind the effectiveness of Ivermectin was that it inhibited the replication of the coronavirus, which would not only help in the treatment of COVID-19 but also as a prophylaxis (preventive treatment).

What does the WHO say?

The WHO has advised in March that further studies were needed on Ivermectin before the drug could be used in the treatment and for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals.

"The current evidence on the use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 patients is inconclusive. Until more data is available, WHO recommends that the drug only be used within clinical trials," the organisation said in a statement in March.

Chief Scientist of WHO, Soumya Swaminathan echoed similar sentiments in a tweet recently.

The FDA similarly warns against the use of Ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19 in patients as the studies have not yet been conducted on a large enough scale to give conclusive evidence for the drug’s efficacy.

How Ivermectin is being used in India?

The union ministry of health and family welfare in its revised guidelines on home isolation has suggested that the medicine may be considered to be taken in cases of mild or asymptomatic infection if there is a fever that is not being affected by paracetamol.

“Consider Tab Ivermectin (200 mcg/kg once a day, to be taken empty stomach) for 3 to 5 days”, say the revised guidelines of the ministry.

Goa has recently allowed the use of Ivermectin in COVID-19 treatment for all adults in the state. The Goa government has become the first among the states to recommend a 12mg dose for five days for COVID-19 patients.

The state government allowed the use of Ivermectin as expert panels from the UK, Italy, Spain, and Japan have found a significant reduction in mortality, time to recovery, and viral clearance in COVID-19 patients when being treated with this medicine.