Explained: Why experts are divided on use of Ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment Updated : May 11, 2021 04:04:30 IST A new study says that Ivermectin can treat and prevent coronavirus infections. The drug has not got the approval of WHO or FDA for use in treating COVID-19 patients. In India, Goa has allowed use of the drug to prevent and treat COVID-19 in all adults. Published : May 11, 2021 04:04 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply