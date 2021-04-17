Explained: Why comparing vaccine based on efficacy rates can be misleading
Updated : April 17, 2021 05:49 PM IST
With now 3 vaccines in the market, people have started comparing then on the basis of its efficacy rate. However, experts say that people are indulging in comparing the vaccines based on efficacy rate without realising how exactly scientists arrive at this number. Vaccine efficacy is the percentage reduction in a disease in a group of people who received a vaccination in a clinical trial. Here's why such comparison can be misleading: