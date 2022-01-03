0

Explained: Why cloth masks may not be enough amid surge in Omicron cases

By CNBCTV18.COM| IST (Published)
While cloth masks are better than no face coverings, medical experts suggest that individuals either double mask, use medical-grade masks and ditch cloth masks to avoid being infected by the Omicron variant.

Explained: Why cloth masks may not be enough amid surge in Omicron cases
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been spreading like wildfire across the world. The heavily mutated variant of the SARS CoV-2 was identified about six weeks ago, but it has already spread to most of the world and is thought to be behind the sudden surge in the number of cases around the world.
Amid the new wave of COVID-19, face masks have once again become the most important tool in preventing the disease.
Despite the fact that the world as a whole is much more vaccinated than it was nearly a year ago when another variant of SARS CoV-2, the Delta, wreaked havoc in countries, the Omicron variant is able to infect and transmit much more easily as it can bypass the immune response.
The variant's ability to cause breakthrough infections, infections in individuals who are fully vaccinated, has prompted health experts to urge citizens to ditch their cloth masks in favour of surgical masks, and KN95 and N95 masks instead.
While cloth masks are better than having no masks in terms of providing protection against COVID-19, the Omicron variant is much more transmissible than any variant of COVID-19 seen before and thus would require better quality masks. Double masking, the usage of surgical masks, respirators like N95s and KN95s is preferable to the use of cloth masks, single-ply masks, bandanas and other face coverings of similar sorts.
Scientific evidence has already shown that the difference between the two sets of face coverings can be stark. As a result, many nations have already introduced regulations about the standard of masks acceptable at various public settings.
While India has no such standards, the poor mask etiquette of many undermines the compulsory usage of masks in many public areas. The heavy use of cloth masks, single-ply masks, and homemade masks also reduce the potential protection that face coverings can offer against COVID-19.
