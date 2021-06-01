Explained: Why Chile’s COVID-19 cases spiked despite 52 percent fully vaccinated population Updated : June 01, 2021 12:44:53 IST 80 percent of the new cases are those who have not received both the doses of the vaccine According to Chile's Ministry of Health, the country recorded 7,772 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday (May 30) and 6,839 infections on Monday (May 31) Chile has a vaccination rate of 38.94 per 100 people, only behind Israel (61.58) and the United Kingdom (47.51) Published : June 01, 2021 12:44 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply