Explained: Why are more younger people dying of COVID-19 in Brazil?

Brazil has registered 4,195 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, which is the highest death toll in a single day, according to figures released by its health ministry. As per John Hopkins University data, the South American nation has now recorded 3,32,752 deaths, and is second only to the United States toll of over 5,55,000 deaths.

Throughout the country, healthcare facilities are being stretched to their limits as the rate of infections continues to surge. The most worrying part is that a lot of younger people are falling sick, requiring medical assistance as the new wave of COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire.

A Bloomberg report, citing government data, states that till March 27, 2,030 Brazilians in the 30-39 age group died from COVID-19 — double the number of deaths in January. The number of deaths among those in their 40s was 4,150 fatalities till March 27, compared to 1,823 in January.

What is the status of Brazil’s COVID-19 deaths?

Older people still make up the majority of Brazil's COVID-19 deaths. However, the number of younger Brazilians succumbing to the virus has gone up. In March, 6 percent of deaths in Brazil were of those under the age of 40, versus less than 5 percent in February.

State health officials in São Paulo, Brazil's most populous state, said that 60 percent of younger patients with COVID-19 needed ICU beds, a higher figure than earlier in the pandemic.

Why are so many young people getting infected?

According to CNN, officials and medical experts suggest several possibilities. The CNN report states that though COVID-19 related restrictions were in place for the most part of last year, things changed during the holidays and New Year. As the lockdowns were eased, there was an increase in parties around the New Year and Carnival holidays at the beginning of 2021. Many young people took part in these parties, and are likely to have been exposed there.

The Bloomberg report partly blamed a variant first spotted in the Amazonian city of Manaus. Many patients are reportedly getting infected with the new variant or the more contagious one from the UK. The Bloomberg report cited a study carried out in Sao Paulo, which found that 71 percent of the cases were related to one of these two variants.

A third reason could be that vaccines are limited in Brazil, and there is not enough time or stocks left to inoculate the younger population. The Bloomberg report quoted Fernando Brum, a director at a hospital in Brazil, as saying that many young people have gone from being mostly asymptomatic to being gravely affected. He added that ICUs in his hospital were filled with 30-year-olds.

What are health experts saying?

They are blaming the new-COVID-19 variant for adding to the death toll. They say this new variant is more deadly, and that it was reinfecting people who had recovered from an earlier form of the virus. They suggested that there was an urgent need to impose lockdown strictly.

Epidemiologists from the Washington University estimate that the COVID-19 death toll could touch 1 lakh in April alone, while Brazil’s total death toll could reach 5,63,000 by July this year.

What is the Brazilian government doing?

Brazil has almost no social distancing rules or health measures. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has openly criticised lockdowns, denied science and made fun of people who have tried to defy his stance on the coronavirus. He also called those officials who had ordered shutdowns to contain the virus “tyrants”.

What is the vaccine situation in Brazil?