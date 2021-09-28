Explained: Why are flu cases taking longer to heal this year?

With the threat of COVID-19 still looming large, a steady uptick in the number of flu cases this year has kept doctors busy. Erratic weather with intense spells of rain and rising heat and humidity can be one of the reasons driving up influenza cases in the country, say doctors. While it is crucial to remain focussed on minimising COVID-19 risk, it is also important to prevent viral and flu outbreaks to avoid infection severity.

“There has been a 20-25 percent increase in cases of fever over the last two to three weeks (in Delhi); most of these are cases of seasonal flu. Other than that, we have started seeing cases of dengue and typhoid,” Dr Amitabh Parti, Director of Internal Medicine at Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, told Hindustan Times.

Rise in flu cases this year

Even though flu is not as dangerous as COVID-19, it is important to take proper precautions. Strong safety measures taken last year to curtail the spread of COVID-19 virus had helped to keep a check on flu cases too. However, the current lax attitude of people, and not taking preventive measures like wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing, plus poor immunity towards flu infections are causing the numbers to rise this season.

The flu season is generally reported in September and October.

Difference between flu and COVID

Flu and COVID are both caused by contagious viruses. Flu is caused by the influenza virus, while COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-COV-2 virus. Both illnesses have common symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat, body ache and headache. However, unlike the flu, COVID-19 can cause a sudden loss of smell and taste and lead to shortness of breath.

Once severe, now only milder outbreaks of the flu are reported with seasonal and climatic changes. Also, availability of clinically efficacious vaccines has helped in taming the severity of the illness.

Why is flu taking more time to heal this year?

The similarities of symptoms with COVID-19 have prolonged the time taken to medically diagnose the flu. Also, returning to ‘normal’ life increases the risk of getting the flu.

Last year, there was little or no exposure to flu or viral infections, which can be dangerous, as routine exposure helps the body develop antibodies. With low exposure last year, flu attacks this year could be more intense and take longer to heal. Infections could be higher for children and seniors with fragile immune system.

US similarities

Not just India, rising cases of flu have been witnessed in US as well with people worried about a “twindemic” this fall.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu cases were “unusually low” in the 2020-21 season with only 0.2 percent of 818,939 samples testing positive for the virus between September 28, 2020, and May 22, 2021.

Vaccination for both

Doctors are advising people to get the annual flu shot along with the COVID-19 shot to mitigate risks. COVID-19 and flu are caused by different viruses and thus have different vaccinations.

Both vaccines are important as taking one cannot prevent the other. For seniors, the flu vaccine can help reduce disease burden and intensity of severe illness. These vaccines are updated on a regular basis and have been in use for long. Taking the flu vaccine and COVID-19 shots together can pose no harm, research has proved.