Explained: What is ZyCoV-D, Zydus Cadila's homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Updated : May 14, 2021 06:07:04 IST Zydus Cadila likely to launch vaccine in June; efficacy data from Phase 3 trials should be in by mid-May. DNA-plasmid based ZyCoV-D will be a three-dose vaccine and can be stored at 2-8 degree celsius. Company aims to produce 24 crore doses a year. Published : May 14, 2021 06:07 PM IST