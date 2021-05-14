  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

Explained: What is ZyCoV-D, Zydus Cadila's homegrown COVID-19 vaccine

Updated : May 14, 2021 06:07:04 IST

Zydus Cadila likely to launch vaccine in June; efficacy data from Phase 3 trials should be in by mid-May.
DNA-plasmid based ZyCoV-D will be a three-dose vaccine and can be stored at 2-8 degree celsius.
Company aims to produce 24 crore doses a year.
Explained: What is ZyCoV-D, Zydus Cadila's homegrown COVID-19 vaccine
Published : May 14, 2021 06:07 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Apple supplier Foxconn reports Q1 profit T$28.2 billion, beats estimates

Apple supplier Foxconn reports Q1 profit T$28.2 billion, beats estimates

Airbnb reports Q1 loss of nearly $1.2 billion, revenue rises

Airbnb reports Q1 loss of nearly $1.2 billion, revenue rises

Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 1: Know the restriction revisions

Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 1: Know the restriction revisions

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement