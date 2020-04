Medical and biotech research teams around the world have been racing to develop the serology tests (blood-based tests that can be used to identify whether people have been exposed to a particular pathogen) for the coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2, that has sparked the global pandemic with more than 2.1 million infections and over 141,000 deaths. India is also battling the virus with nearly 13,500 people infected by it and over 400 fatalities so far.

What is a rapid antibody test?

A rapid antibody test or serology test looks for antibodies in your blood. These immunity agents develop in a body to fight an infection, in this case, COVID-19. The antibody test isn't looking for the virus but to ascertain whether your immune system, the primary line of defence in any human, has responded to the infection.

Current antibody tests cannot tell with certainty whether one is immune to COVID-19 as further research is needed to ascertain how long these antibodies might protect one against the virus.

How does it work?

Broadly, doctors look for two kinds of antibodies — IgM and IgG. The IgM develops early in an infection while the IgG is more likely to reveal after recovery. The IgM antibodies take about four weeks to develop although scientists are not sure how long it will take for this to happen with SARS-CoV-2.

What is the purpose of antibody tests?

It can give researchers a more accurate measure of how many people are/have been infected by coronavirus thereby aiding scientists racing against time in several ways.

The tests may also help with an ongoing experimental treatment for COVID-19 called convalescent plasma. The underlying assumption in this treatment is that antibodies in plasma donated by people who have recovered from COVID-19 might help those who are infected with the virus.

Who should get an antibody test?