Explained: What is R value? Does rising R in India point to COVID-19 third wave?

India counted 42,625 new cases of COVID-19 on August 3. As the number of daily cases grew, India’s ‘R’ value climbed to above one for the first time in nearly three months. The increase in the factor of transmissibility is now becoming a worrying sign that the third COVID-19 wave may be coming soon. However, several experts have said it is premature to start talking about the third wave.

Here is all you need to know about the R value and what it means.

What is R value?

The R value or R0 or R factor is a data point that represents the average number of people that a currently infected individual would go on to infect. An R value of one signifies that each infected individual would infect at least one other person on an average. When facing outbreaks of infectious diseases, health authorities aim to bring down the R value to below one, which signifies that the total number of infected will slowly decline over time. The higher the R value, the higher the increase in the number of cases.

What is India’s R value?

According to the officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the R value was touching one in eight states in India. Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh were among the states with an R value of more than one, the health ministry reported.

Professor of computational biology and theoretical physics at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai, Sitabhra Sinha, told India Today, "R crossed 1 on July 27 for the first time after May 7 when the last wave had ended. The estimated R value over the July 27-31 period is 1.03."

Is the third wave here?

While the growing R value may be a warning sign of an upcoming spike in infections if not properly managed, many are saying that talk of a new wave may be premature.

Professor at departments of physics and biology at Ashoka University, Gautam Menon, explained that the daily case numbers in the North-eastern states and Kerala had not declined to the same extent as in the other states.

"In that sense, we are likely seeing a continuation of the second wave rather than the initiation of a new COVID wave distinct from the previous one," he told PTI.

Dean of the School of Natural Sciences, Shiv Nadar University, Sanjeev Galande, echoed the sentiment. Noting that the national weekly average of cases has not seen any significant increase, Galande said it was too early to declare the arrival of the next wave.

“It is too early to predict whether this is indeed the beginning of the next wave,” he added.