Explained: What is leptospirosis? Here's what you can do to avoid contracting an infection Updated : June 11, 2021 18:51:49 IST Health officials have urged people to consult doctors if they have walked through stagnant or flowing water Mumbai civic body has issued an advisory to prevent spike in cases of leptospirosis Published : June 11, 2021 06:51 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply