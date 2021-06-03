Explained: What is indemnity? Why foreign and Indian COVID-19 vaccine-makers insisting on it? Updated : June 03, 2021 17:25:54 IST Sources in the Health Ministry suggest that US pharma giants Pfizer and Moderna may get indemnity or legal protection from claims linked to their COVID-19 vaccines. The government is likely to look at rules and practices that have been followed in other countries on granting indemnity coverage. Published : June 03, 2021 05:21 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply