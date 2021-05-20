Explained: What is ICMR approved COVID-19 home testing kit and how to use it

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on May 19 approved a self-use home testing COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kit named Coviself developed by Pune-based molecular biology major Mylab Discovery Solutions Private Ltd.

The ICMR in its guidelines advised against indiscriminate use of the COVID-19 home testing kit and suggested only symptomatic individuals and the immediate contacts of laboratory-confirmed positive cases follow this test.

What is the home testing kit?

According to the company website, this Rapid Antigen Test kit for testing the COVID-19 virus at home can be used with samples from throat or nasal swabs and it gives results in 20 minutes.

The test kit comes with sterile nasal swabs, pre-filled buffer tubes for antigen extraction from the samples, a test card, a visual instructions leaflet, a QR code link to watch an instruction video, and a bio-hazard bag for disposing of the swab safely after testing.

Who should take the test and how to report the result?

The ICMR advisory said Mylab’s indigenously developed antigen test should be done only for the symptomatic individuals and people who have come in contact with lab-confirmed COVID patients. The users will have to download Mylab’s AI-powered mobile app for submitting the result to the ICMR directly.

According to the ICMR advisory, the individuals who test positive may be considered true positives and the symptomatic persons, testing negative, should go for the RT-PCR test, which is more precise than RAT.

The users have also been advised to click a picture of the test device showing the result with the same mobile phone used for downloading the Mylab’s app so that the data can be captured in a secure server, connected with the ICMR COVID-19 testing portal.

The ICMR has assured to maintain full confidentiality about the identity of the patients.

How to use the home testing kit?

Mylab Solutions has issued detailed instructions on using the home testing kit.

Here are the steps to be followed while using the kit at home.