Explained: What is ICMR approved COVID-19 home testing kit and how to use it

Updated : May 20, 2021 16:13:40 IST

ICMR advised against indiscriminate use of the COVID-19 home testing kit.
This Rapid Antigen Test kit for testing the COVID-19 virus at home can be used with samples from throat or nasal swabs and it gives results in 20 minutes.
Mylab’s indigenously developed antigen test should be done only for the symptomatic individuals and people who have come in contact with lab-confirmed COVID patients.
Published : May 20, 2021 04:13 PM IST

