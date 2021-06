The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 8 released revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination and introduced the concept of non-transferable electronic vouchers to promote the spirit of “Lok Kalyan.”

The move to avail e-vouchers comes to encourage people to help the economically weaker section of the society to get vaccination against the coronavirus disease.

Here’s everything you need to know about COVID-19 vaccine e-voucher

What’s an e-voucher?

It’s an electronic voucher approved by the Reserve Bank of India that will enable people to financially support COVID-19 inoculation of economically weaker sections at private centres, according to the revised guidelines issued by the Centre.

Can you gift a vaccine e-voucher?

Using an e-voucher means one can book and pay for a vaccine slot at a private hospital for another person. For instance, if a person intends to help his house help get vaccinated, he can give the person a voucher.

Is it transferable?

No, it is a non-transferable electronic voucher that can be redeemed at private inoculation centres.

When can you start purchasing these vouchers?

The government has not given any specific date but the revised vaccine guidelines come into effect on June 21, so the vouchers are also likely to be available from then.

How much does it cost?

The government has set the maximum price private hospitals can charge for the three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the country -- Covishield Rs 780 per dose, Covaxin Rs 1,410, and Sputnik V Rs 1,145.

"The private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rupees 150 per dose as service charges. State governments may monitor the price being so charged," the Union Health Ministry has said.

It may be noted that these rates are only for private hospitals. Vaccination at government hospitals will be done free of cost.