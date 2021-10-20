Explained: What is brain fog? What causes it and how to get rid of it

Over the past year-and-a-half, several people who recovered from the acute effects of COVID-19 have complained of “cognitive challenges”, colloquially called ‘brain fog’. This is when they feel scatterbrained.

The increase of ‘brain fog’ cases across the world has triggered a discussion on the feeling of mental impairment — a phenomenon explored widely in the medical research literature.

What is brain fog?

If one fails to concentrate, becomes forgetful, and is sometimes accident-prone, then the person has probably experienced brain fog. This syndrome is associated with memory issues, lack of mental clarity, poor concentration, mental fatigue, and the inability to focus.

In severe cases, brain fog can lead to chronic fatigue syndrome, depression, autism, and other disorders.

Causes

Several factors, ranging from lifestyle-related issues to hormonal changes, contribute to a person developing brain fog. Lack of sleep, stress, electromagnetic radiation from computers, mobile phones and tablets, unhealthy eating, lack of exercise and use of drugs can lead to brain fog.

Besides, chemotherapy has also been found to impair the cognitive function of individuals. A few women, going through menopause, have also complained of brain fog.

Since the pandemic struck, COVID-19 patients and even those who have recovered from the disease have also felt fuzzy-headed.

Several medical studies have also revealed that a nocebo effect also leads to brain fog among patients. Nocebo effect is characterised by negative expectations of the patient regarding a treatment method. Some medical professionals believe that treatment methods work less effectively when patients don't believe in them.

In addition, the issue of brain fog tends to aggravate with age. A mental 'decline' of sorts is common with aging.

Symptoms

For those suffering from brain fog, it is really hard to pay attention to a task and then bring them themselves to actually finish it. People also complain of slowed thinking or an inability to gather thoughts.

In some cases, brain fog has been found to trigger short-term memory loss. Thus, the condition adversely impacts writing skills and the ability to have a conversation. Besides, people experiencing brain fog may find it extremely challenging to multi-task as it is hard for them to concentrate on several tasks at one time.

The other common symptoms are headache, insomnia, depression, lack of ideas, lack of motivation, mood swings, low energy, and forgetfulness.

In serious cases of brain fog, people may even lose smell or taste. The neurologic symptoms may extend to weakness or numbness as well. Such patients may even experience shortness of breath.

How to get rid of brain fog

While it is advised to consult a doctor in severe cases of brain fog, some mild symptoms of the condition can be overcome with certain lifestyle changes like regular exercising and adding fruits, vegetables, nuts, and beans to the diet.

Avoiding intoxicants like alcohol and drugs, junk food, caffeine too late in the evening, etc. also helps deal with the condition better. On must go to bed on time, participate in social activities, try to reduce stress, spend less time around electronic gadgets, focus on one task at a time and meditate.

Taking a walk along the countryside or just having a stress-free conversation with friends has been found to clear brain fog.

As a general rule, the brain works better when people are in a good mood. So, people must engage in activities that lift up their spirits.