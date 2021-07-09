Explained: What does the Delta variant mean for markets?

Global markets are losing their mojo and analysts are blaming the delta variant of the coronavirus. The variant was first found in India and triggered the second wave of infections in April-May 2021. The variant has now spread to over 100 countries impinging the recovery.

Wall Street responded strongly to this on Thursday. All the three major indices dropped nearly 1 percent. This sell-off was a sharp reversal from last week when indices repeatedly notched record gains.

Here in Asia, major indices continued to trade in the red through Friday. South Korea’s Kospi lost 1 percent, Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.63 percent, and Australia’s S&P was trading nearly 1 percent lower on Friday.

Indian markets were also trading in the red on Friday, with Sensex down 170 points and Nifty below 15,700.

Delta variant share of COVID-19 cases

Delta variant has become the dominant variant around the world. The cases in over 90 percent cases in UK, Indonesia, and India comprises of delta variant, according to outbreak.info. Over 60 percent of all cases in Portugal, Mexico, and South Africa are above 60 percent. In the US, the number is above 50 percent. These are the delta variant’s share of the latest 15 window of sequenced cases. Sequenced cases are a subset of confirmed cases that are examined more closely and categorised into variants. The spread has been clearly rapid.

Vaccine efficacy concerns

On Monday, the Israeli Ministry of Health released data showing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has become significantly less effective against preventing infection by the Delta variant. It’s a 30 percent drop.

Considering the natural reproduction rate for the delta variant is 5 as compared to 2 for the ‘original’ COVID strain - this could be meaningful if similar results are seen globally. However, some other studies done in June say Pfizer vaccine work very well. But it is heartening that the data from Israel suggests that the vaccine is very effective in preventing hospitalisation, though that number is also dropping.

However, Pfizer, BioNTech said a vaccine targeting delta variant specifically was under works and they expect to begin clinical trials of the vaccine in August.

What does the delta variant mean for markets?

When I had focussed on the Delta variant on the 29th June - that is 8 days back –

A week earlier many market commentators were of the opinion that since the pace of vaccination in the Western and developed economies is quite high and the vaccine was very effective, so the Delta variant may not hurt global markets much. But now after the latest data from Israel this week, doubts have started to creep in.

For emerging economies, the critical thing remains increasing the pace of vaccinations. You only have to look India’s experience from early February, when daily new COVID-19 infections stood at close to 12,000, to early May, when they peaked at close to 400,000. That showed the power of the Delta variant moving through a completely susceptible population.