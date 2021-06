The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday launched its "Mission June", a massive vaccination campaign that aims to inoculate one crore people in the next 30 days. The government will also initiate a special drive to vaccinate drivers, vendors, and rickshaw pullers across the state from June 15.

According to a report in Indian Express, nearly 1,83,32,104 people have been vaccinated with one dose, and 34,80,181 with both doses in the most populous state of India.

A Sero Survey has also been ordered from June 4 to determine the presence of antibodies against the COVID-19 in individuals and the results will be released by the month-end.

Why the drive is special

Vaccine availability

The government has confirmed they have 6,000 centres of Covishield vaccine available. They have made arrangements to ensure the vials are supplied on a timely basis.

The process

Nearly 6,000 vaccination centres will be set up on a war footing across all 75 districts in UP to ensure the target to vaccinate 1 crore is achieved. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the state officials to stay in touch with the Centre as well as the pharma companies for an uninterrupted supply of doses and vaccinate people who hail from the socially and economically weaker sections on a priority basis.

